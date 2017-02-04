Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 4, 2017: Executive order and a ‘so-called judge’

1:40 Harrison Central completes comeback against Biloxi Pause

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond

1:14 Harrison Central girls outshoot Biloxi for win

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

3:40 Is king cake the new pumpkin spice?

1:14 SSC QB Myles Brennan talks latest record

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's