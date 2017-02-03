Rollback of Wall Street reform necessary because ‘friends’ can’t get loans, Trump says

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Friday to ease regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis to rein in Wall Street, according to a White House spokesperson.

The move would address another one of Trump's campaign promises: Dismantling 2010's financial reform legislation, known as Dodd Frank. The legislation forced banks to take various steps to prevent another financial crisis, including holding more capital and taking yearly "stress tests" to prove they could withstand economic turbulence. The financial industry, particularly its small community banks, complained the rules went too far.

Trump said in remarks Friday morning at a meeting with CEOs that dismantling the regulation was necessary because his banker friends were struggling to get loans.

“We expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank because frankly I have so many people, friends of mine, who have nice businesses who can’t borrow money, they just can’t get any money because the banks just won’t let them borrow because of the rules and regulations in Dodd-Frank,” Trump said, naming Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan.

Trump also intends to sign a separate presidential memorandum to roll back the Labor Department's rules that would require financial professionals to put their clients' interests ahead of their own. The "fiduciary rule," scheduled to go into effect in April, has long been a target of Republicans, including a close Trump Wall Street ally Anthony Scaramucci, who call it burdensome and costly.

The Labor Department should rescind the rule and consider whether it could harm investors or disrupt the retirement services industry, Trump's memorandum will say, according to a White House spokesman. The order comes as the fate of the rule is also being weighed in the courts. A decision on a lawsuit from major business groups challenging the rule, including the Chamber of Commerce, could come any day now.