White House stands by Trump’s first military raid, despite civilian, U.S. casualties

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond Pause

2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

1:45 St. Stanislaus recruits commit to five different schools

2:21 Southern Miss introduces new AD Jon Gilbert

1:58 Gilich: Biloxi, proud of it

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

1:00 Diberville's Barnes will remain close to play college football