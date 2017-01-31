Read President Trump’s executive order on immigration from Muslim-majority nations

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond Pause

0:30 Watch Bay Highs game-winning goal against St. Stanislaus

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

9:03 Sports Guys break down historic signing day on Coast

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

1:51 Vietnamese food for Biloxi Tet celebration

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:43 Family defends father accused of child abuse