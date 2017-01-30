Politics & Government

January 30, 2017 8:08 PM

Head of NAACP arrested during sit-in at Jeff Sessions’ Mobile office

WALA-TV

MOBILE, Ala.

More than 100 people took part in a second NAACP sit-in at U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions’ Mobile office.

WALA-TV reports eight men and three women were arrested at the scene Monday on charges of criminal trespassing.

The first sit-in took place Jan. 3 after members of the NAACP voiced opposition to the Sessions nomination for U.S. Attorney General.

On Monday, the office was closed but protesters sat in the hallway of the office building.

WALA reports about 20 stayed on the scene after police arrived and officials asked everyone to leave the building.

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos