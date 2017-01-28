Coast teen wonders ‘what if’ after March for Life

Bryce Warden marched up to Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday and turned to look out at the crowd there for the annual March for Life.
“When I stood on Capitol Hill and turned around and that many people were there standing up for the same thing, it was just amazing,” said the Long Beach High School junior.
He had been aboard one of four or five busloads of students from the Coast and the Diocese of Biloxi who made the trip for the anti-abortion march.
Patrick Powers, a St. Stanislaus senior from Gulfport, was taken by the size of the crowd as well. It was his first march.
“I thought there would be a lot of people, but I was really surprised at the size of the crowd,” he said. “That was inspiring.”
It was Warden’s third march and he said this year was probably the largest.
“We have a new president who is pro-life,” he said. “So this year was different.”
He said it probably would take a couple of years but he expects to see changes in the laws and rulings on abortion.
“This is something I want to see changed,” he said. “It does matter. A baby aborted could have been the doctor who cured cancer.”
Powers said he was particularly impressed by speakers who talked about Madonna and others at the previous weekend’s Women’s March.
“They said we should pray for Madonna and pray for those people,” he said.
Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, @JPaulHampton
