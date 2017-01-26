A green light from Trump would mean $2 billion for New Orleans projects

An infrastructure plan presented to President Donald Trump could bring about 1,300 jobs and $2 billion in projects to Louisiana, particularly in the New Orleans area.
A wish list of about 50 projects obtained by the Kansas City Star, a McClatchy newspaper, was assembled by a Washington-based consulting firm. The total investment of the list is $137.5 billion.
If the infrastructure plan comes to fruition as it is currently written, it would provide almost $1 billion for the inner harbor in New Orleans. The money would be used to replace a lock that was built in 1921. The total projected cost of the project is $893 million. It would create an estimated 900 jobs.
The plan includes $125 million for improvements to the Lake Pontchartrain Bridge, the world’s longest bridge over water.
The most-expensive item on the list for Louisiana is a $1 billion project to dredge the Mississippi River in south Louisiana.
White House officials have said the document is “not an official White House document.”
There are no projects on the list that pertain to Mississippi.
The Advocate has compiled the list of 50 projects into a PDF.
Comments