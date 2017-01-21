Trump takes quick action that could imperil Obamacare individual mandate

0:51 Gulfport coach Owen Miller can’t believe the call Pause

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:34 Jessie Bardwell's brother talks about her 'free spirit'

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

2:36 Looking back at ten years at 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members