Michelle Obama and Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day greeting was hilariously awkward

1:38 Kindness doesn't cost a thing for Pass High students Pause

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:31 At the scene of a traffic fatality involving a Gulfport police car

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:44 Casino operators look back and ahead at Coast industry

3:55 Pass High students break down Trump inauguration in under four minutes

0:32 St. Martin linebacker Donte Starks highlights

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold