Donald Trump becomes 45th U.S. president

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is just one candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. President in a field that includes a tycoon and a neurosurgeon in addition to governors and congressmen. These candidates have a lot in common, but a lot MORE that separates them. Find out where Kasich stands on immigration reform, combating ISIS, raising the minimum wage and the legality of gay marriage.
Donald Trump spoke to thousands, including many South Mississippi residents, at a political rally on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, in Mobile, Ala. He will make a campaign stop in Biloxi on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016.
Approximately 150 Mississippi National Guardsmen departed from the 172nd Airlift Wing in Flowood, Miss. this morning to provide support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20. The joint team will conduct missions in support of the Joint Task Force - District of Columbia (JTF-DOC). Their activities will include traffic control, crowd management, and communications operations. See the attached press release for additional details.
District Attorney Joel Smith speaks to the media about the next steps in the case against Alberto Garcia, who pleaded guilty Wednesday, January 18, 2017, to the 2014 killing of 5-year-old Ja'Naya Thompson.