Protesters greet inauguration visitors with signs and chants

Early-morning protesters greeted supporters of President-elect Donald Trump this morning near the U.S. Capitol, with inauguration visitors largely ignoring the chants and signs.
After some initial shoving, riot police separated protesters from the visitors making their way through the blue-ticket gates close to the Capitol, at First and D streets NW. The clump of protesters, though, squeezed the flow of visitors to a trickle, and police worked to divert some ticket holders to a nearby entrance.
About 200 protesters banged drums and chanted, “Si, se puede,” “Shut it down” and “We reject the president-elect!” One sign, in Arabic, read “Freedom.”
Occasionally, chants of “U-S-A!” were returned by inauguration celebrants.
“I’ve heard multiple things like, people in Iraq aren’t human beings,” said Erica Ewing, who said she was protesting on behalf of Witness Against Torture, an advocacy group. “We’re here to witness that they are human beings, too.”
Ewing, 20, who said she works for a nonprofit group in Cleveland, Ohio, said she came to the capital with a message: “We are telling Trump now that he must shut down Guantanamo and say that the U.S. will not partake in torture.”
The Obama administration on Thursday transferred four prisoners to custody of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, leaving 41 war-on-terror captives still in the naval facility in Cuba. Trump has promised to keep the Guantanamo facility open and “load it up” with more suspected terrorists. Nearly 800 men have passed through its cells.
Ewing said her group also protested the Obama administration in past years, “telling him to keep his promise to close Guantanamo.”
Barbara Lyons, 79, and her son, Jeff Lyons, 55, came from Illinois to join the protests. Neither was an Obama voter – they don’t believe change can come through voting without more street activism first – but their opposition to Trump runs deep and covers all the big issues: race relations, immigration, jobs, the environment.
“He brought me into it,” Barbara Lyons said of her son. “I am one of the privileged, and I have to fight for everyone else.”
Jeff Lyons hesitated to call the protests “a start;” he said protesters should be ready to play the long game in reversing the forces that brought Trump to power.
“It’s going to take year and a growing movement to turn around.”
Greg Byrne, 69, a pig farmer from West Virginia, said he came to protest because he’s concerned about the future of his children and grandchildren.
Byrne liked Bernie Sanders, but he said he’s not sure any president can do all that needs to be done.
Trump, though, he said, is particularly ill equipped.
“I think Trump’s constituency is going to be sorely disappointed. I think that there are so many issues with regard to foreign policy with regard to health care, where Trump specifically has completely turned around so many times in terms of what in fact he intends to do,” Byrne said. “We have foreign diplomats and foreign governments that are at their wits’ end trying to figure out just who and what they’re dealing with.”
Trump is an expert at spin, Byrne said.
“I think it almost doesn’t matter (if the Russians helped Trump get elected),” he said. “I think the magnitude of the problems facing not only this country but the world are so much larger than an issue of did the Russians pay, did he really do that in Russia.”
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
Tim Johnson: 202-383-6028, @timjohnson4
