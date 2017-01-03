These two Fort Worth Republicans opposed gutting independent ethics panel

Fort Worth, Texas-area Reps. Kay Granger and Michael Burgess voted against a controversial proposal that would have allowed Congress to control its own ethics oversight.
House Republicans conducted a secret vote on Monday night, just before the 115th Congress was set to begin, which would have removed independent oversight of the Office of Congressional Ethics.
The vote, which was 119 to 74 in favor of the proposal introduced by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., drew sharp criticism from Democrats, government watchdog groups and some Republicans. President-elect Donald Trump criticized the decision’s timing, but not its substance, in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority,” Trump said in a pair of tweets. “Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!”
A few hours after Trump’s tweets, House Republicans reconvened in the Capitol basement and reversed the decision they made less than 24 hours earlier.
“The headline was we were backing off ethics,” Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., said after the meeting, implying that public pressure played a role in reversing the decision. Brat also said revamping the Office of Congressional Ethics will likely be looked at in the future.
Before the decision’s reversal, Granger and Burgess said in an email with McClatchy they did not vote in favor of changing Congress’ ethics watchdog, which has been criticized by both parties as politically motivated and slow-moving.
Rep. Roger Williams, a Republican from Austin, Texas, said he supported the decision’s reversal on Tuesday afternoon and that “most people felt it was not the time to do it.”
.@RepRWilliams, who's under investigation by ethics committee, supports delaying change: "Most people felt it was not the time to do it."— Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) January 3, 2017
Williams’ spokesman, Vince Zito, said he didn’t know how Williams voted in the meeting Monday night.
Williams in particular has a vested interest in the Office of Congressional Ethics, as he is under review following a complaint with the office accusing him of conflict of interest.
Williams sponsored an amendment that allows auto dealers to rent cars and use loaner cars that are under recall. The amendment, which took effect in June 2016, was later modified to apply to small car dealerships with 35 cars or fewer to loan or rent. The Austin-based member of Congress owned a car dealership in Weatherford, just west of Fort Worth, for years.
In August, the committee was supposed to render a decision on Williams’ case but never did.
“I’m one of the most conservative members in Congress, and when you’re really conservative you get attacked from the left pretty hard,” Williams said in a recent interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If it was wrong, I wouldn’t have done it.”
Williams contends that the Office of Congressional Ethics is politically motivated and that the complaint against him is being funded by the liberal billionaire activist George Soros.
If Goodlatte’s amendment would have passed, it is possible that the status and timing of Williams ethics review could have changed.
Texas Republican Reps. Joe Barton of Ennis and Kenny Marchant of Coppell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how they voted.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
