Trump on Putin’s response to U.S. sanctions: ‘I always knew he was very smart’

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas Pause

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

2:11 Meridian wins 'Ron Norman Bowl'

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing