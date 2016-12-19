Democratic women more likely to hit the unfriend button over politics

When it comes to political debate online, Democratic women are the most likely to block or delete friends because of their political views, a new survey says.
Only 13 percent of the public blocked, unfriended, or stopped following someone on social media because of a political posting, a new survey from PRRI found.
There were sharp divisions among those who took offense: 24 percent of Democrats say they took action after a post angered them, compared to just 9 percent of Republicans and independents who reported eliminating people from their social media circle.
Political liberals were far more likely than conservatives to say they removed someone from their social media circle because of what they shared online: 28 percent to 8 percent. Just 11 percent of moderates said they took action against a friend for a posting.
Women were twice as likely as men to report unfriending: 18 percent to 9 percent. Three in 10 or 30 percent of Democratic women say they removed an individual from their online social network because of a political opinion they expressed, while only 14 percent of Democratic men did so.
Republican men and women were equal when it came to blocking or unfollowing friends: 10 percent vs. 8 percent.
The poll also found that 5 percent of Americans plan to shun family because of their political views. Democrats, however, are five times more likely than Republicans to say they are trying to avoid certain family members because of their political views, the poll found with 10 percent of Democrats avoiding a family members, compared to just 2 percent of Republicans.
The poll also finds a political divide over the simmering debate of how to wish someone a happy late winter holiday: Democrats are more than twice as likely as Republicans to say that stores should greet customers with the generic “Happy Holidays.” Two-thirds or 67 percent of Republicans say stores and businesses should greet their customers with “Merry Christmas.”
President-elect Donald Trump promised voters during the campaign that he’d make it safe again to declare “Merry Christmas.”
