December 17, 2016 12:00 AM

What you need to know if you’re going to see Trump in Mobile

By Justin Mitchell

There’s a possibility the crowd at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile is going to be “yuuuuge” tomorrow. President-elect Donald Trump is popping by to thank the people that helped get him to the White House.

Although Alabama is not classified as a swing state, Mobile will be Trump’s last stop Saturday on his swing state tour.

Trump was in the same stadium last year, campaigning for votes in 2016 presidential election versus Hillary Clinton. In January 2016, he came to the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi and it drew a large crowd.

Thousands of people who waited in line for hours were enamored by Trump’s speech, in which he promised he would end Obamacare and Common Core if he were elected to the White House.

Trump also made headlines in Biloxi when he berated a CNN reporter, accusing him of not panning across the Coliseum to record the audience.

Now’s your chance to see Trump in person again before the January presidential inauguration.

The event in Mobile is free to the public, and some free parking will be available at the Ladd-Peebles stadium from 10:30 a.m. to 1: 30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, Al.com reports.

Gates open at 11 a.m.

Those interested in attending the rally must purchase tickets beforehand from Donald Trump’s website.

And if it’s anything like the previous rallies in Biloxi or Mobile, you’ll probably want to get to Mobile early to park safely and find a good seat.

