Outgoing NC governor signs bill to strip incoming governor of some of his powers

State legislators wrapped up their work Friday on a pair of controversial bills that would deprive the incoming governor of a substantial part of his power to make appointments, and reshuffle the regulation of lobbyists, ethics complaints and elections. Gov. Pat McCrory signed one of the bills a short time later.

Less than an hour into the House’s morning session, about 100 protesters began chanting and were cleared from the gallery. They continued to shout outside the House chamber, and law enforcement officers had to clear the area and make arrests. The protest was a smaller but highly vocal repeat of Thursday’s protests, and briefly brought the House deliberations to halt. Protests and more arrests moved the Senate later in the day.

As the day wore on, several emotional House Republicans lashed out at the protesters, while Democrats defended them.