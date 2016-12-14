Politics & Government

December 14, 2016 12:03 PM

He wanted LGBT equality in the workplace, but a judge overruled him

Mark Ballard

The Advocate

Gov. John Bel Edwards overstepped his authority in an order requiring state agencies and private companies contracting for state work to not discriminate against lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people in the workplace, a district judge in Baton Rouge ruled Wednesday morning.

19th Judicial District Court Judge Todd Hernandez affirmed the constitutional independence of the Attorney General’s office and noted that a Governor cannot act outside the scope of his authority by creating law with executive orders.

This is a developing story. For more, visit The Advocate’s website.

