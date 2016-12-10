Republican wins last U.S. Senate race in runoff

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change Pause

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:27 Three takeaways from Super Tuesday

1:40 Where does John Kasich stand?

0:44 Video: 'The Donald' dazzles crowd at Mobile rally

0:55 Video: Initiative 42 ballot confuses voters

1:13 Fireworks, lights and water make a Merry Christmas

1:34 'No fire, no disaster is going to stop the work of God'

0:58 Why did the crawfish cross the (really bad) roads?

1:49 “The geese were so thick on Goose Point…you could spit and hit the geese.”