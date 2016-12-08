Drain the swamp? Democratic lawmaker wants to enforce Trump plan

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says Pause

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion

1:32 Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program

1:51 Family recalls fun times at historic Biloxi home

1:07 Tired Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance at life

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina

1:29 'Something different' in downtown Gulfport

0:57 D'Iberville pays tribute to veterans