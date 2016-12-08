House approves California water plan that splits state’s Democratic senators

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion Pause

1:32 Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:51 Family recalls fun times at historic Biloxi home

0:57 D'Iberville pays tribute to veterans

1:04 Gautier man rolls through Christmas

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina