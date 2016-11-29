Trump to tap Goldman Sachs alum to be treasury secretary

President-elect Donald Trump will appoint Steven Mnuchin to head the Treasury Department, one of the senior most positions in his administration, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.
Mnuchin, a film producer and investor with no government experience, is expected to be named to the Cabinet position Wednesday.
Mnuchin is a 17-year veteran of Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs, where his father had served on the management committee. He left in 2002 and founded a hedge fund called Dune Capital Management. He also sits on the board of directors of retailing giant Sears Holding Corp. He had two companies that were involved in providing capital for movies such as the “X-Men” franchise and “Avatar.”
The incoming Treasury secretary will face a number of difficult issues in a Trump administration, especially if the president-elect makes good on promises to have a more confrontational approach to China. It could lead to an upward cascade of prices for consumers.
Both the Bush and Obama administrations, in annual reports to the Congress, raised concerns routinely about China’s semi-fixed exchange rate. They argue that financial markets should set the value of China’s yuan against the U.S. dollar, not China’s government.
But both presidents declined to label China a currency manipulator, a designation that would allow Congress to seek retaliatory action such as imposing a compensatory penalty in goods imported from China.
The past two Treasury Departments have instead engaged in a strategic dialogue with China, meeting twice a year, one in each country’s capital.
The new Treasury secretary will likely preside over a revamp of corporate taxation, if not the entire tax code. Tax legislation by law is introduced in the House of Representatives and has been promised for a number of years running.
The president-elect has already had conversations with Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, to begin narrowing differences between Trump’s campaign proposals and a tax plan offered by House Republicans in June.
The next Treasury secretary will also have to deal with issues of deficits and the debt ceiling. Republicans who’ve led both chambers had engaged in brinksmanship with President Barack Obama, bringing the nation close to defaulting on government debt before raising the legal borrowing limits.
That ceiling must be raised again, and is estimated to bump against the limit in May. Some deficit-concerned Republicans may push back if Trump’s tax cuts and spending plans threaten to significantly widen deficits.
Many Republicans would also like to see a number of key provisions of the 2010 revamp of financial regulation overturned. The so-called Dodd-Frank Act sought to rein in the bad behavior on Wall Street that led to 2008’s deep financial crisis, including the independence of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has put curbs on a number of lending practices advocacy groups deemed predatory.
Most recently, the CFPB issued a massive fine against Wells Fargo & Co. for its creation of phony bank accounts to meet sales targets. The mounting criticism, even after a formal apology before a Senate panel, led to CEO John Stumpf’s resignation, and attracted attention on the bank’s spending on lobbyists.
The next Treasury secretary will also wade into the complex web of financial sanctions imposed on Iran, and recently lifted in part, in the effort to curb the Persian nation’s nuclear ambitions. Trump has blasted the Obama administration’s deal to disarm Iran and vowed to reimpose a range of financial sanctions. That will put him at odds with Europe, Russia and other international powers, and will be another challenge awaiting the next leader to occupy the historic building adjoining the White House.
Mnuchin’s financing of popular films earns him credits on the big screen. The hit Warner Brothers movie “The Accountant,” in theaters now, was produced with Mnuchin’s Ratpac-Dune Entertainment, and the new Treasury nominee appears in the credits as an executive producer.
