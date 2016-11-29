Trump picks Elaine Chao to be transportation secretary

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change Pause

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:27 Three takeaways from Super Tuesday

1:40 Where does John Kasich stand?

0:44 Video: 'The Donald' dazzles crowd at Mobile rally

0:55 Video: Initiative 42 ballot confuses voters

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but police saw something stranger instead

0:13 Ocean Springs K Brad Wall tries to celebrate Egg Bowl with MSU

1:16 Asgard Toy Run gathers gifts for Coast children