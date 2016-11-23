SC Gov. Nikki Haley will be Trump's U.N. ambassador

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order Pause

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:27 Three takeaways from Super Tuesday

1:40 Where does John Kasich stand?

0:44 Video: 'The Donald' dazzles crowd at Mobile rally

0:55 Video: Initiative 42 ballot confuses voters

2:16 Nurse tells county leaders of confusion involving Millette's departure

2:53 Sister-in-law speaks out in Dr. Terry Millette case

1:45 William "Wild Bill" Allen, 91, ties the knot

1:19 Did you know Biloxi has a soccer team?