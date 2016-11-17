SC Gov. Haley meets with President-elect Trump; no specifics announced on a new role

SC Gov. Nikki Haley traveled to New York City to meet with President-Elect Donald Trump Thursday, though there was no news yet of a new position for her in his administration.
Haley met with Trump at his office in Trump Tower, and Rob Godfrey, Haley’s deputy chief of staff, said the meeting went well.
"Governor Haley was pleased to meet with President-elect Trump,” Godfrey said in an emailed statement. “They had a good discussion, and she is very encouraged about the coming administration and the new direction it will bring to Washington."
Reports had been circulating that both Haley and Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster were being considered for positions in Trump’s administration. News outlets reported South Carolina’s governor was being considered for the job of secretary of state, while McMaster, an early Trump supporter, could become Trump’s attorney general.
The meeting comes the day after Haley was named vice chair of the Republican Governors Association, a nationally visible post that puts her in line to become the chair of the association in 2018.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
