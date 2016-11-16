How do you reach Donald Trump? Ask golfing great Greg Norman, apparently.

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change Pause

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:27 Three takeaways from Super Tuesday

1:40 Where does John Kasich stand?

0:44 Video: 'The Donald' dazzles crowd at Mobile rally

0:55 Video: Initiative 42 ballot confuses voters

1:10 Watch MSU's Jazzmun Holmes, Ameshya Willaims return to Coast

4:58 Sports Guys: Picayune should advance in football playoffs, Poplarville, Resurrection have tough roads

1:05 Sen. Brice Wiggins' Trump dilemma

0:22 Bay High brothers dunk over Pascagoula