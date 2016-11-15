Sen. Wicker offers free tickets to Trump inauguration

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker will make free tickets available for Mississippians to attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Wicker’s office will receive a limited number of free tickets for the event on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.
The standing-room-only tickets are outdoors. Mississippians who want tickets should submit a formal request to Inauguration@wicker.senate.gov.
The deadline for ticket requests is Nov. 23. Tickets must be picked up in Wicker’s Washington, D.C., office by Jan. 19. Click here to submit a request.
Because supplies are limited, Wicker’s office cannot guarantee that requests will be granted.
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
Comments