GOP senators stole a Supreme Court pick from Obama, Democrat says

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change Pause

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:27 Three takeaways from Super Tuesday

1:40 Where does John Kasich stand?

0:44 Video: 'The Donald' dazzles crowd at Mobile rally

0:55 Video: Initiative 42 ballot confuses voters

2:06 Children's choir performs at Veterans Day ceremony

0:56 Highland and Island Games

1:15 See the world from above in a World War II military plane

1:18 Sand sculptures on the beach in Biloxi