Miley sobs, Katy wants to fight as stars praise Clinton’s concession speech

0:44 Drive by shooting reported at The Reservation Pause

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change

1:01 Mr. Christmas spreads Christmas City cheer

0:46 'I love seeing the reactions on their faces'

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

0:41 Long lines at St. Martin precinct

2:03 Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

1:34 D'Iberville's Casey Ferguson signs with South Alabama