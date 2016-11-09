Breaking: Obama pledges peaceful transition to Trump

Obama pledges peaceful transition of power to Donald Trump: “We are now all rooting for his success in uniting and leading the country.”
Obama spoke Wednesday in the White House’s Rose Garden following Trump’s upset victory in Tuesday’s presidential election.
He noted that he and Trump have had big differences. Trump promises to repeal many of Obama’s achievements over the past eight years. Obama had warned voters that if Trump were to win, “all that progress goes down the drain.”
Now, Obama said “we all want what’s best for this country.” He said the point is that we all go forward with a presumption of good faith in all citizens. He says that’s how the country has moved forward and he’s confident that the incredible American journey will continue.
Obama congratulated Trump in a phone call earlier Wednesday and invited him to a meeting at the White House Thursday to discuss transition.
Obama said at the White House Wednesday that he had significant differences with Trump but added that the same had been true when he took office after George W. Bush. He said Clinton had accomplished much as the first woman nominated for president by a major political party.
He noted that despite the painful loss for the Democrats, “the sun came up” as usual Wednesday morning.
(This breaking story will be updated.)
Comments