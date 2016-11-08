Politics & Government

November 8, 2016 7:27 PM

Texas man arrested after attempting to vote twice

By ELIZABETH KOH

ekoh@mcclatchy.com

A man was arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas for attempting to vote twice Tuesday, the county sheriff’s office announced in a tweet.

The voter claimed he was working for Donald Trump and that he was simply testing the voting system, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday night, residents of Fort Bend County are not assigned specific polling places and can vote anywhere in the county.

