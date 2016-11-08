Texas man arrested after attempting to vote twice

A man was arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas for attempting to vote twice Tuesday, the county sheriff’s office announced in a tweet.
The voter claimed he was working for Donald Trump and that he was simply testing the voting system, the sheriff’s office said.
Arrest: We can confirm 1 arrested for attempting to vote a second time. Claimed he worked for Trump and was testing the system.— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 9, 2016
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday night, residents of Fort Bend County are not assigned specific polling places and can vote anywhere in the county.
