Americans really want to know who these people are voting for

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals Pause

3:59 Pot and the presidency

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

1:58 Questions remain in Stone County

0:43 Clarence Kennedy had the game of his life

0:52 Body of Pass Christian fisherman found

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano