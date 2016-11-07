First presidential election results: Clinton, 4; Trump, 2

Dixville Notch, N.H., one of the first precincts in the U.S. to cast votes in this presidential election, has gone for Hillary Clinton.
Clinton, the Democratic nominee, received four votes; Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, had two. One person voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson, and one wrote in Mitt Romney.
According to CNN, which broadcast the vote count live, the tiny town has eight registered voters. One voted absentee, and the other seven reported to the polling place at midnight to vote. The votes were counted by hand shortly thereafter, and the results written on a white board as a group of journalists watched.
Dixville Notch is one of three towns in New Hampshire to vote at midnight, according to USA Today. The tradition began in 1960. But state law only allows such early voting in communities with fewer than 100 residents, and plans to expand a local hotel into a ski resort could result in the town’s population exceeding 100.
The other two communities with midnight voting in New Hampshire are Hart’s Landing and Millsfield, USA Today reported. Results from those elections were not available as of 12:30 a.m. Eastern.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
