‘Material Girl’ urges fans to get into the groove for Hillary Clinton

1:42 Moss Point church prays for the presidential election Pause

0:43 Clarence Kennedy had the game of his life

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

1:28 Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport

1:27 Three takeaways from Super Tuesday

1:40 Where does John Kasich stand?

0:44 Video: 'The Donald' dazzles crowd at Mobile rally

0:55 Video: Initiative 42 ballot confuses voters

1:18 All gave some. Some gave all.