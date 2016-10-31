Early poll shows no impact of FBI-Clinton email bombshell

The early return on whether last Friday’s FBI bombshell over Hillary Clinton’s emails appears to be: same as it ever was.
A new poll by Politico and Morning Consult, a research and marketing firm, put the Democratic nominee ahead by three points over Donald Trump. That’s not far off the Real Clear Politics average, before Friday, showing Clinton with a two-and-a-half point lead.
She leads her Republican opponent 46-43 percent in a two-way contest, and 42-39 percent when Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson, at 7 percent, and Jill Stein of the Green party, at 5 percent, are included.
In the latest of a series of October surprises involving emails, FBI Director James Comey on Friday told Congressional leaders that the agency would be investigating whether newly discovered emails are related to its earlier investigation of Clinton’s use of a private server while she was secretary of state.
The FBI found the emails on the laptop of former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin. They turned up when investigators seized the device during an inquiry into his alleged sexual involvement with a minor.
Abedin has reportedly said she has no idea how the emails could have ended up on her husband’s laptop
In the original probe of Clinton’s email, where the FBI tried to determine whether she compromised classified material by using a personal email server, Comey said criminal charges were not warranted. The decision, he told staff, was “not a cliff-hanger.”
Republicans and Trump were outraged. Even before this latest turn of events in the email saga, GOP House leaders had pledged four years on continuing investigations of Clinton, should she win the election.
“Even before we get to Day One, we’ve got two years worth of material already lined up. She has four years of history at the State Department, and it ain’t good," Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told The Washington Post last week.
Some GOP lawmakers have also already raised the issue of impeachment.
