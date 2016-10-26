Sens. Murray, Schumer push $581 emergency payments for Social Security recipients

1:27 Three takeaways from Super Tuesday Pause

1:40 Where does John Kasich stand?

0:44 Video: 'The Donald' dazzles crowd at Mobile rally

0:55 Video: Initiative 42 ballot confuses voters

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin

2:04 Secretary of Air Force joins Mississippi Gulf Coast to Salute the Military

1:05 Hancock High reacts swiftly to online threat

1:07 Bomb scare was risky, but no threat

3:13 NAACP calls for hate crime investigation for Stone High incident

1:29 Air Force dad surprises daughter with early return from Afghanistan