Who wants to be president? Bill O’Reilly and Dennis Miller will tell you

Conservative political pundits Dennis Miller and Bill O’Reilly make a stop in Biloxi on Saturday as part of the duo’s “Who Wants to Be President?” tour.
The show get underway at 7:30 p.m.at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
The show is a sell-out, the second this week for the coliseum as Chris Stapleton played to a sold-out crowd on Thursday night.
“The Dennis Miller/Bill O’Reilly show is a theater set up, which means we will have about 4,200 people there,” Coliseum director of marketing Kendra Simpson said.
And as was the case with Thursday’s show, Simpson said to be prepared for traffic delays on and around U.S. 90 near the coliseum.
“Any time we have a sold-out show, it can create some traffic congestion, so we always recommend that people make plans to arrive early,” she said.
If you would like to attend the show and weren’t able to get tickets, do not fret. There are several resale tickets available at Vivid Seats for as low as $27 for floor seats.
According to Bill O’Reilly’s website, the show is a combination of “political commentary and good-natured humor.”
O’Reilly hosted the “O’Reilly Factor” on FOX News for many years and Miller is an alumni of “Saturday Night Live” and a former color analyst for “Monday Night Football.”
