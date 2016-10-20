Gov. Bryant went to Vegas and here’s what he thought of the debate

A few Mississippi faces were at Wednesday night’s final presidential debate and judging from Twitter last night — it’s not even 7 a.m. in Las Vegas — they liked what they heard.
Gov. Phil Bryant and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef both attended the debate, just three weeks before election day.
Just landed in Las Vegas for the final POTUS debate; honored to be here w/@PhilBryantMS to offer our support to @realDonaldTrump #Trump— Joe Nosef (@joenosef) October 19, 2016
Here are a few of Bryant’s thoughts:
Clinton = more failed liberal policies. @realDonaldTrump = a robust economy, secure borders, strong national security. #MAGA #debatenight— Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) October 20, 2016
Raising taxes on families and businesses grows government and shrinks the economy. .@realDonaldTrump understands that. Hillary does not.— Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) October 20, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump is exactly right when he says we don't have a country without strong borders. Our national security depends on them.— Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) October 20, 2016
Bryant has, of course, continued to support Trump even as other prominent Republicans have jumped ship. Even more came out against Trump last night, particularly after his comment he would wait and see before deciding whether to accept the election results.
The Republican National Committee immediately disavowed his statement. So did prominent Republican leaders.
My thoughts on a 'rigged' presidential election. pic.twitter.com/075n83NXMH— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 20, 2016
We’ve reached out to Bryant’s office, as well as to Rep. Steven Palazzo, who is up for re-election in November, for their thoughts on the issue and the Sun Herald will update when we hear back.
