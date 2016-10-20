Politics & Government

October 20, 2016 9:28 AM

Gov. Bryant went to Vegas and here’s what he thought of the debate

By Regina Zilbermints

rzilbermints@sunherald.com

A few Mississippi faces were at Wednesday night’s final presidential debate and judging from Twitter last night — it’s not even 7 a.m. in Las Vegas — they liked what they heard.

Gov. Phil Bryant and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef both attended the debate, just three weeks before election day.

Here are a few of Bryant’s thoughts:

Bryant has, of course, continued to support Trump even as other prominent Republicans have jumped ship. Even more came out against Trump last night, particularly after his comment he would wait and see before deciding whether to accept the election results.

The Republican National Committee immediately disavowed his statement. So did prominent Republican leaders.

We’ve reached out to Bryant’s office, as well as to Rep. Steven Palazzo, who is up for re-election in November, for their thoughts on the issue and the Sun Herald will update when we hear back.

