Politics & Government

October 4, 2016 12:24 PM

VP debate: Kaine, Pence bring 2 versions of America to their tickets

By Curtis Tate

ctate@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump picked in their running mates representatives of two states that personify their respective base, according to census data.

Virginia, the home state of Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, represents an ascendant diverse America: less white, more urban, better educated and wealthier than the nation as a whole.

Indiana, the home state of Republican Gov. Mike Pence, remains a heavily white, blue collar and rural bastion that was once a slice of the country as a whole, but is less so now.

Barack Obama won both states in 2008 after decades of Republican domination at the presidential level. While Indiana reverted to its old form in 2012, Virginia continues to tilt toward Democrats.

Here’s a closer look at their contrasting profiles:

Virginia

Population (2015): 8.4 million

White: 70%

Black: 20%

Asian: 6.5%

Latino: 9%

Median home value: $122,700

Bachelor’s degree or higher: 36%

Median household income: $65,000

Persons in poverty: 11%

Indiana

Population (2015): 6.6 million

White: 86%

Black: 10%

Asian: 2%

Latino: 7%

Median home value: $243,500

Bachelor’s degree or higher: 24%

Median household income: $49,000

Persons in poverty: 14.5%

U.S.

Population (2015): 321 million

White: 77%

Black: 13%

Asian: 6%

Latino: 18%

Median home value: $175,700

Bachelor’s degree or higher: 29%

Median household income: $53,000

Persons in poverty: 13.5%

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Curtis Tate: 202-383-6018, @tatecurtis

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos