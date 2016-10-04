VP debate: Kaine, Pence bring 2 versions of America to their tickets

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump picked in their running mates representatives of two states that personify their respective base, according to census data.
Virginia, the home state of Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, represents an ascendant diverse America: less white, more urban, better educated and wealthier than the nation as a whole.
Indiana, the home state of Republican Gov. Mike Pence, remains a heavily white, blue collar and rural bastion that was once a slice of the country as a whole, but is less so now.
Barack Obama won both states in 2008 after decades of Republican domination at the presidential level. While Indiana reverted to its old form in 2012, Virginia continues to tilt toward Democrats.
Here’s a closer look at their contrasting profiles:
Virginia
Population (2015): 8.4 million
White: 70%
Black: 20%
Asian: 6.5%
Latino: 9%
Median home value: $122,700
Bachelor’s degree or higher: 36%
Median household income: $65,000
Persons in poverty: 11%
Indiana
Population (2015): 6.6 million
White: 86%
Black: 10%
Asian: 2%
Latino: 7%
Median home value: $243,500
Bachelor’s degree or higher: 24%
Median household income: $49,000
Persons in poverty: 14.5%
U.S.
Population (2015): 321 million
White: 77%
Black: 13%
Asian: 6%
Latino: 18%
Median home value: $175,700
Bachelor’s degree or higher: 29%
Median household income: $53,000
Persons in poverty: 13.5%
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
