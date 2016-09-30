Check out the academics in Donald Trump’s corner

A group of writers and scholars has released a letter in support of Donald Trump for president, saying they want to debunk the myth that there are no intellectuals supporting the Republican presidential nominee.
“Given our choices in the presidential election, we believe that Donald Trump is the candidate most likely to restore the promise of America, and we urge you to support him as we do,” the 125 say in the letter.
The names include some familiar names, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista Gingrich, former Education Secretary Bill Bennett and Silicon Valley’s Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, who spoke at the Republican National Convention. Others are conservative scholars at schools, including F.H. Buckley, a professor at George Mason University’s Scalia Law School.
He argued in the New York Post in July that conservatives who opposed Trump were wrong and said “Trump has championed the left-behind people, the low- or middle-class Americans who have seen their wages stagnate or their jobs disappear.”
Lesley Clark: 202-383-6054, @lesleyclark
