Hillary Clinton’s name was misspelled on presidential debate ticket

Millions of Americans tuned into the first presidential debate Monday night to see whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump might slip up during their first face-to-face match on the national stage. But one error escaped those watching at home: the misspelling of Hillary Clinton’s name on tickets to the debate.
Some of the 350 student attendees at host Hofstra University reported that Clinton’s first name was spelled with only one “L” instead of two on tickets that they received for Monday night’s event.
SiriusXMPolitics shared a photo of one of the tickets, which prominently featured both candidates’ names at the bottom of the ticket. Donald Trump’s name was spelled correctly.
Hillary Clinton's name is misspelled on the official #HofDebate16 tickets. #debatenight pic.twitter.com/vwLyaRy8Hy— SiriusXMPolitics (@SXMPolitics) September 26, 2016
Hofstra, which hosted presidential debates in 2008 and 2012, had stepped in as an alternate when Wright State University dropped its hosting responsibilities in July. But in the 60-odd days that Hofstra had to prepare for the debate, the names on the ticket apparently escaped their attention.
"These tickets are not official tickets to the debate. They were printed at the last minute to create a souvenir for the students,” university spokesman Karla Schuster said in a statement to NBC. “We'll be reprinting them for all those who won tickets."
Neither Schuster nor a spokesman for the Commission on Presidential Debates said who had printed the incorrect tickets, according to UPI.
The souvenir tickets were also placeholders for real tickets which did not have either of the candidates’ names printed, according to NBC.
Mark Cuban, the billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner who attended the debate as one of Clinton’s guests, shared a photo of his ticket on Instagram confirming her name did not appear on the pass.
