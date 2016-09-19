Can the Senate agree this week on how to pay for Zika fight?

The Senate may break two weeks ahead of schedule, with lawmakers on Monday suggesting that an early recess is underway.
Friday could be the last day the Senate is in session until after the election, meaning senators have just one week to make progress on Zika, an environmental bill, and relief for Flint, Michigan, and flood-damaged Louisiana – not to mention pass a continuing resolution, known as the CR, that would keep the government funded before the fiscal year ends on September 30.
“Republicans took the longest summer recess in 60 years and are rushing for the exits again after three short weeks back at work,” said Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid in a statement. “This Republican Senate has worked fewer days than any Senate in modern history.”
An early recess means senators would reconvene on November 14, six days after the election and just one week before breaking again for Thanksgiving.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to comment.
An early recess would allow senators to focus on last-minute campaign efforts. Republicans face a challenging reelection season.
Incumbent Richard Burr, R-N.C., is practically tied with Democratic challenger Deborah Ross in an Elon University poll out Monday. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., is just one point ahead of challenger Katie McGinty, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Meanwhile John McCain, the five term Arizona senator, has described his reelection against Democratic Texas Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick as “the race of my life.”
If the continuing resolution can be approved by Friday, senators will be free to go on recess.
Depending on how long it takes the Senate to approve the CR, the House could enjoy an early recess as well – assuming that representatives are able to pass it themselves.
