Skiers visiting the Gudauri ski resort in the country of Georgia were riding a ski lift on The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range when there was a malfunction, flinging them out of the lift car. At least 10 tourists are injured from the accident.
Skiers visiting the Gudauri ski resort in the country of Georgia were riding a ski lift on The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range when there was a malfunction, flinging them out of the lift car. At least 10 tourists are injured from the accident. Instagram Screenshot
Skiers visiting the Gudauri ski resort in the country of Georgia were riding a ski lift on The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range when there was a malfunction, flinging them out of the lift car. At least 10 tourists are injured from the accident. Instagram Screenshot

World

Skiers are flung into the air when ski lift suddenly breaks down, video shows

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 16, 2018 12:10 PM

A sudden malfunction of a ski lift at the Gudauri resort in the country of Georgia launched passengers into the air as their chairs crashed into a growing pile at the bottom of the lift.

The chaotic scene was captured on video by several attendees at the resort. The videos show the ski lift chairs rapidly traveling backward down the slope. Passengers who don’t jump off before the bottom are seen launched into the air as the chairs whip around the bottom of the lift.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ski resort is in the Great Caucuses Mountain Range in the northern portion of the state, according to Newsweek.

The state-owned Mountain Resorts Development Company told CNN preliminary reports showed at least 10 people injured after “chairs crashed into each other with riders suspended in the air, causing health injury of medium gravity.” The resort posted a statement on their Facebook page assuring that medical expenses for riders would be paid and gave the number of injured as 12.

The Telegraph reported that Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs dispatched emergency workers to transport the injured to the hospital, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“Our employees are already on their way to Gudauri,” a spokesperson for the Austrian-based ski-lift manufacturer told The Telegraph. “At the moment we have no detailed information.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video