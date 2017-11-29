'I am not a war criminal,' man shouted in court. Then he drank 'poison' and died

More Videos 4:11 Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions Pause 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 0:56 Gulfport firefighters extricate woman from truck after wreck 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:12 WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34 1:18 Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:07 Black woman defends confederate flag purse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ex-Bosnian Croat leader drinks 'poison' at war crimes hearing The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. ICTY via AP

