A little boy invented a new word. And he needs your help to get it in the dictionary

You might have heard of palindromes —you know, words or phrases that spell out the same thing whether you read them forwards or backward? “Noon,” “racecar” and “step on no pets” are all palindromes, for example.
Well they’re old news now. “Levidromes,” which are words that spell out a whole different word when read backward, are the new hit linguistic curiosities - and the word for them was just invented by 6-year-old Levi Budd from Victoria, British Columbia, according to the Toronto Star.
It all started when Levi noticed a stop sign while riding in a car, his father Lucky Budd explained in a YouTube video. Levi noticed that “stop” spelled a whole different word when read backward - “pots.” He asked his father if there was a word for that. There wasn’t, so they made one up: levidrome.
Some other examples of levidromes would be things like dog (God), desserts (stressed) and tips (spit) or drawer (reward).
In the video, Levi’s dad says they contacted Websters dictionary to see how it could be added to the official English lexicon, and they told him the only way for it to be added was for people to begin using it. So, Levi’s dad is reaching out to the internet masses to spread the word about his son’s newly coined creation.
And folks have certainly taken up the cause. Former Star Trek actor William Shatner sent a message to Oxford Dictionaries in support of the word and has continued to campaign for it on Twitter.
Dearest @OxfordWords I just sent you an email about #Levidromes - a word that when spelled backward, turns into a different yet valid english word for addition to your dictionary. Please see: https://t.co/5SlvhaMP3U for more info on this new exciting word! ❌⭕️❗️ Bill pic.twitter.com/udcZN7psOG— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 8, 2017
I am* now* happy to deliver* & debut* a recap* on the dream of a smart* boy* who took a stab* at* what he* saw* in words. He* will try to sway* your “mined*”. Keep* using #Levidrome in your Twitter flow*. Don’t stop* & he will nab* his just desserts* & reward*! *=a Levidrome https://t.co/mkIqekRtyZ— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 23, 2017
Levi has gotten support from many others on Twitter eager to see the new word make its way into the dictionary’s hallowed pages.
I couldn’t help looking at the pool and notice that one lap is also a pool loop. #levidrome. Let’s get #levidrome into @OxfordWords— tydoo (@Jarhead3529) November 25, 2017
@OxfordWords I've just heard #levidrome being discussed on @BBC6Music!— Caroline James (@carrieljames) November 27, 2017
Add #Levidrome to the dictionary, please @OxfordWords !! Palindrome needs a mate— Lauryn Goodspeed (@mslaurynm) November 27, 2017
@EPEC_Library is collecting words for our #levidrome wall. Drop in at break or lunch and add a new #levidrome to our wall. @EPEC3 How many #levidrome can @EPEC3 students find? READY, SET, GO! pic.twitter.com/y9pofYlzX4— EPEC Library (@EPEC_Library) November 19, 2017
Shortly before Thanksgiving, Oxford Dictionaries sent Levi a video in response to the social media fervor.
“Levi, there are many new words every year, some very clever ones and some very useful ones,” says editor Rebecca Jaganaru in the video. “We don't add all of these words to our dictionary. We'd never sleep if we did. Instead, we only add the words that get used by a lot of people for a long time.”
But there’s hope yet, she added. If people keep using the word (and that’s where we all come in), it could find itself in the dictionary sooner than later. In fact, it’s already been added to Urban Dictionary and Webster’s open-sourced dictionary.
“We have a list of all the words we want to keep an eye on, and levidrome is on that list,” Jaganaru said in her video. “In a year or so, if lots of people are still using your word, it might well get into our dictionary.”
