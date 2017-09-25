This couple walked down the aisle — the tire aisle — at their Costco wedding

It may not have been the most conventional wedding, but the price was certainly right.
Newlyweds Eli Bob and Sue Berkeley spent less than $10 to feed each guest at their wedding by holding the ceremony at a Costco superstore in Casula, Australia, a suburb west of Sydney.
“Where else can you, honestly, serve your guests for under $10?,” Berkeley, the bride, told 9 News.
They got married in front of 90 friends and family members, according to 9 News.
Also in attendance? Hundreds of confused Costco shoppers who happened to be visiting the store that day. Customers looked on as the couple exchanged vows and the wedding guests enjoyed the Costo-catered reception after the ceremony.
“The initial idea of the wedding was meant as a bit of joke,” Berkeley said. “I’ve got a big family and so does he, and I wondered how we were going to do it. Then I thought I should get married at Costco because I'm there all the time—so it just made sense.”
Eli Bob, the groom, waited in the food court as his future wife walked down the aisle—the tire aisle, to be specific—wearing a purple dress and holding a colorful bouquet of flowers.
They said “I do” in front of a trellis set up right in front of the tire center, with flowers arranged in a heart-shaped pattern on the concrete Costco floor.
The food court hosted the reception, complete with the superstore’s signature hot dogs, 18-inch pizzas, pies and fountain drinks with unlimited refills.
The wedding cake was from, you guessed it, Costco. Decorated with purple frosting flowers, the white sheet cake said “Congratulations Eli and Sue” in the middle, with the Costco logo tastefully emblazoned in the corner.
But it sounds like savings weren’t the only force driving the couple to get married at Costco.
“I get to spend another day at Costco, that I love,” Berkeley said. “Where else can I get married to the one I love, in a place that I love, surrounded by the people I love.”
Some amused Costco shoppers (and inadvertent wedding crashers) took to social media to share photos from the occasion:
