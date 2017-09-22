Dam failing as scope of Puerto Rico's disaster becomes clear

A completely ruined house is seen in El Negro community a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Locals help clear debris from a road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
A pregnant woman carries empty plastic bottles to collect water a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
People buy bread at Ortiz bakery after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Julio Morales and Miriam Pagan stand on the front of their damaged home, in El Negro community a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
People wait in line to buy bread at Ortiz bakery after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
A local looks at the devastation left by Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Trees stand stripped of their foliage by the winds of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Locals arrive at a water collection point a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Irma Torres Rodriguez observes the surroundings of her home a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Municipal government personnel clear the roads after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
A man looks at the horizon early in the morning after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Trees and buildings stand damaged after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Waves crash against the sea wall as Hurricane Maria moves away from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
Tatiana Fernandez
AP Photo
El Negro community resident Irma Torres Rodriguez tries to stay calm after loosing a portion of her roof to the fury of Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
"Whats important is ones life" says Rufina Fernandez standing in front of her daughters ruined house while eating a coconut a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
A couple is seen from the distance sitting in their home in El Negro community a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Milagros Carrasquillo sells bread at Ortiz bakery a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
An overturned vehicle stands in a parking lot after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Trees and buildings stand damaged after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
Locals help clear debris from a road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
A boy carries empty plastic bottles to collect water a day after passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph
195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, evacuee Guillermina Reyes, 90, sits with with her pet dog Blackie at the Juan Ponce de Leon Elementary School before the arrival of Hurricane Maria, in Humacao, Puerto Rico. The island took a direct hit by the category the hurricane. Authorities warned people who live in wooden or flimsy homes should find safe shelter before the storm's expected arrival on Wednesday.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
A field of plantains is flooded one day after the impact of Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
Residents evacuate after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
A resident wades through a flooded road in the Toa Ville community two days after the impact of Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Because flooding, thousands of people are being evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
A man wades through a flooded road, past a boat, in the Toa Ville community two days after the impact of Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Because of flooding, thousands of people are being evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
Julio Ortiz Montanez drinks water at the Jose Robles Otero Elementary School after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
A resident walks on a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
Dead horses lie on the side of the road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
Residents wade through a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
Residents ride a mechanical shovel through a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
A resident walks on a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
A resident walks on a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
Residents drive through a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
Residents push a car in a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
A resident carries supplies in a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
Personnel from a FEMA search and rescue crew walk in a flooded road, after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, rescue team members Candida Lozada, left, and Stephanie Rivera, second from left, Mary Rodriguez, second from right, and Zuly Ruiz, right, embrace as they wait to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Humacao, Puerto Rico.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, a woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria approaches the coast of Bavaro, Dominican Republic.
Tatiana Fernandez
AP Photo
Dead horses lie on the side of the road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the heavy rains brought by Maria, thousands of people were evacuated from Toa Baja after the municipal government opened the gates of the Rio La Plata Dam.
Carlos Giusti
AP Photo
