This very, very good girl has rescued at least 12 people after the Mexico earthquakes

By Josh Magness

September 21, 2017 10:51 AM

When disaster hits, Frida comes to the rescue.

Frida, a member of the Mexican Navy’s canine unit, has saved just over 50 people in her short lifetime, according to the Houston Chronicle.

That includes 12 people the very, very good girl rescued after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico earlier this month, according to the Metro.

And she’s still sniffing to the rescue after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake again struck Mexico on Tuesday, leaving over 200 dead and many more missing, according to The Guardian.

Frida, of course, wears her protective doggy boots and goggles while rummaging through debris for survivors.

Many on the internet love her.

Even the president of Mexico gave her a shoutout on Twitter.

“This is Frida. She belongs to SEMAR and has helped save 52 lives in various natural disasters at national and international levels,” the tweet from earlier this month reads.

Rescuers continue to make their way through debris in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly earthquake, including at a collapsed school, according to ABC News.

At least 21 children and four adults have been found dead at that crumbled school, where rescue dogs are among those currently looking for any survivors.

Wherever Frida is, we can only hope she’s adding to her long list of lives saved.

