Hurricane Maria becomes dangerous Cat 4 storm as it nears the Leeward Islands

Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 4 storm Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands braced for a second major hurricane in about a week’s time as Hurricane Maria continued to intensify Monday morning. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands braced for a second major hurricane in about a week’s time as Hurricane Maria continued to intensify Monday morning. NOAA

