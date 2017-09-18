This koala hitched a 10-mile ride — clinging to the wheel of a car, video shows

One man driving through Australia had a surprise passenger — a koala, clinging to the wheel of his car for 10 miles.
The driver said he was unaware that the 6-year-old critter, also suspected to be a recent mother, was holding on to the axle of his four-wheel drive vehicle, according to Fox32.
He was traveling through Adelaide in South Australia when other drivers got his attention, according to UPI.
Once he pulled over, he heard the cries of the traumatized animal coming from the bottom of his car. So he called the Koala Rescue Hotline.
It’s believed the koala crawled into the wheel arch while the car was parked, according to Newstalk.
Jane Brister, who answered the driver’s call to the Koala Rescue Hotline, called the local fire department to help remove the wheel and free the animal.
She still remembers the smell.
“I could smell her burnt fur,” Brister told The Guardian. “It would have been hot in there.”
Luckily, the koala escaped unharmed.
“It came out of all this very healthy, surprisingly so,” Don Bigham, from Fauna Rescue of South Australia's Koala Hotline, said to UPI.
But Brister, who discovered the animal was lactating, was unable to locate the infant she believes it gave birth to a short time ago.
The koala, after a few days in captivity, was released back into the wild.
Earlier this month in Canada, a woman struck a coyote while driving to work. She continued to drive after hitting the animal, believing it was dead, before realizing it had been stuck in her car’s grill for 21 miles, still alive.
