One Twitter user showcased the sharp difference between the movie version of the lift and the result of the British couple’s effort side-by-side.
World

July 14, 2017 3:14 PM

They tried to imitate an iconic scene from 'Dirty Dancing.' It didn't go well.

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Well, nobody puts Baby in a corner, but sometimes she ends up in an ambulance.

A British couple ended up in the hospital after their attempt to recreate a dance move from the classic film “Dirty Dancing” went downhill quickly.

According to SWNS, Sharon Price and Andy Price were drinking at a pub garden recently when the couple, who are set to marry soon, began discussing their first dance. Sharon, who told BBC News that “Dirty Dancing” is one of her favorite films, suggested they perform the dance from one of the movie’s most famous scenes, when Patrick Swayze lifts Jennifer Gray above his head.

“We thought it would be something different. Everybody else slow dances, so we thought we'd jazz it up a bit,” Sharon told the BBC.

According to the Today Show, the couple, who was with friends and family in Somerset, England, decided they should practice the lift right then and there.

And that’s where things went horribly awry.

Photos of the attempt show Sharon and Andy from about 30 feet away. Then, as she leaps into his arms, they tumble down and smack heads.

“At first our family thought we were just messing about but they soon realized we had actually really hurt ourselves,” Sharon told the Independent. In fact, Andy was unconscious and ending wearing a neck brace. Sharon’s was conscious but struggling to breath, and both of their backs were hurt, according to the BBC. An ambulance was called and they were taken to a hospital and discharged several hours later.

Thankfully, the couple is O.K., and they now plan to go with the traditional slow dance for their first dance, according to Today. However, they were given a chance to nail the iconic lift again on ITV, and managed to pull it off with a little help.

For the record, this is what it’s supposed to look like:

